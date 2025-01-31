What Are Malaika And Remo Up To?

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora.

The streaming space just got hotter!

Amazon MX Player has announced over 100 shows and films at its inaugural edition of StreamNext amid much fanfare.

Some of the shows include the concluding season of Bobby Deol's massively popular series Aashram, Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh's new show The Titan Story, Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff's Hunter 2, Remo D'Souza and Malaika Arora's reality dance show Hip Hop India 2, and Kalki Koechlin and Karan Tacker's horror show Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Story.

Also part of the line-up is the returning seasons of popular shows like Jamnapaar, Half CA, Sixer, Playground, and Who's your Gynac?.

Malaika Arora, who joins Remo D'Souza for Hip Hop India 2, promises that the second season is going to be "bigger and better".

WATCH: Malaika shares her excitement for Hip Hop India 2...

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Saba Azad, Aaron Arjun Koul and Producer Prerna Sharma at the StreamNext event.

Saba Azad, who plays Dr Vidushi Kothari in Who's your Gynac?, was excited about the second season and talked about how the show is entertaining without being preachy.

"With this show, we hope to touch upon an important topic of female sexual health, which doesn't get spoken about enough. The show is trying to put that point across with lightness. At the same time, it's a very sensitive topic. So that was challenging," Saba said.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

Real-life friends Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will play foes in the crime drama series Hunter 2. While Suniel reprises his role of ACP Vikram Chauhan, Jackie is a new entrant on the show.

"People often wonder about our strong friendship, so I thought it's important to have that nazar ka tika. That's why we play enemies on screen," Suniel said about his equation with Jackie.

WATCH: Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff's bromance

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin.

Another notable title is Karan Tacker and Kalki Koechlin's Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Story, which also features Danish Sood and Saloni Batra.

The show is based on Gaurav Tiwari, a pilot-turned-Indian paranormal investigator who died in a 'mysterious way'.

Speaking about her role, Kalki said it was a 'terrifying experience' for her do a supernatural show.

WATCH: Kalki shares her paranormal experience on the sets of Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Story.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar.

Bobby Deol, whose successful OTT stint started with Aashram in 2020, will reprise the role of Baba Nirala in Director Prakash Jha's show. The show also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Darshan Kumar and Aaditi Pohankar.

WATCH: Bobby Deol talks about his role in Aashram

Other exciting titles include a reality show titled Rise and Fall, featuring Ashneer Grover, a crime caper The First Copy starring Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Grover, a black comedy Bindiya with Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Sai Tamhankar, a crime drama Petty Cash led by Tanya Maniktala and Sahil Mehta, as well as an eports-themed show Gamerlog with Darsheel Safary and Anjali Sivaraman.