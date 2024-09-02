News
Will Deepika Deliver Her Baby Here?

September 02, 2024 10:42 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Cartier/Instagram

Deepika Padukone will deliver her first baby by the end of September.

A report in the Bombay Times newspaper stated that it was assumed earlier that Deepika would fly to London for the delivery, but that plan seems to have been dropped.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh had announced the big news in February.

Since then, Dips has rocked her pregnancy fashion.

 

It is not clear which hospital she will pick for the delivery but in all likelihood, it could be the H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai, which has seen quite a few celebrity babies being born.

The hospital was bought by the Ambanis in October 2014.

