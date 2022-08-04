What Yummy Snack Is Akshay Tucking Into?

Bollywood works hard but travels harder!

Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar takes his film Raksha Bandhan to Pune along with his onscreen sisters Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Sadia Khateeb. They are joined by Director Aanand L Rai.

He writes, 'Pune, it’s always a pleasure coming here. Thank you Sri Balaji University for giving Team #RakshaBandhan the warmest welcome Mazaa aa gaya!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

When in Pune, how can you not have Misal Pav!

He agrees: 'Har Punekar ki jaan aur shaan, misal paav! After our hearts, now even our stomachs are full thanks to Shrimant Misal Aani Barech Kahi. Khoop chaan.'

In case you'd like to make it at home, here's the recipe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar looks sunny in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Italian holiday is still on.

After Naples, they head to Capri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry clicks a picture at the Eiffel Tower and writes, 'Finding love in the city of love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Archana Puran Singh/Instagram

Archana Puran Singh and her son Ayushman enjoy the delights of London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna soaks in the sun at Saint-Tropez, France.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor explores Ibiza and says, 'Shanaya papaya is what my nani calls me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

Chahatt Khanna enjoys the ocean.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunchako Boban/Instagram

Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam film Ariyippu is the first Indian film to be selected in the main competition section of the Locarno Film Festival in 17 years.