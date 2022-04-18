News
The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz!

The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 18, 2022 16:54 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly chill pill of our fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Pyaar Impossible
B. Zanjeer
C. Krrish 3
  B. Zanjeer
 
A. Singh is Bliing
B. A Flying Jatt
C. Baby
  C. Baby
 
A. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
B. Ajnabee
C. Aankhen
  A. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
 
A. Duplicate
B. Don
C. One 2 Ka 4
  A. Duplicate
 
A. Meri Pyaari Bindu
B. Nautanki Saakla
C. Dream Girl
  B. Nautanki Saakla
 
A. Uttar Dakshina
B. Khatron Ke Khiladi
C. Khilaaf
  C. Khilaaf
 
A. Uff! Yeh Mohabbat
B. Dil Tera Deewana
C. Jaan
  A. Uff! Yeh Mohabbat
 
A. Qurbani
B. Karz
C. Rocky
  B. Karz
 
A. Mission Mangal
B. 3 Idiots
C. Ferrari Ki Sawaari
  C. Ferrari Ki Sawaari
 
A. Raat Akeli Hai
B. Masaan
C. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
  C. Bajrangi Bhaijaan
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
