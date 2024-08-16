IMAGE: Lakshya Sen and Prime Minister Narendra D Modi during their interaction on Thursday, August 15, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI/X

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi hosted the Indian contingent from the Paris Olympics after the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Thursday.

Modi interacted with the athletes and one such conversation was with badminton player Lakshya Sen, who lost the bronze medal play-off in the men's singles badminton competition at the Paris Games.

'When I met Lakshya for the first time, he was very small but now he has grown up. This time you have become a celebrity.' Modi recalled.

SEE: What Lakshya Sen told Modi. Video: ANI/X

'Yes sir,' Lakshya replied. 'But during matches Prakash Sir (his coach Prakash Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England badminton title) took my phone and told me till the matches are over, you won't get your phone. But after that I got to know the support I got.'

'It was a learning experience and little heart-breaking as well because I came so close,' the 22-year-old badminton ace said.

To this, Modi said: 'Prakash Sir was so disciplined and strict, agli baar bhi unko bhenjoonga (I will send him to the Los Angeles Games.'

'Zaroor, Sir,' pat came Lakshya's reply.