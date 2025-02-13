Khushi Says Sorry To Janhvi

Vijay's rugged look... Hansika serves looks... Krystal holidays in Goa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor shares a cute mirror selfie and says 'sorry' to her sister Janhvi Kapoor: 'Sorry I wore ur shorts I will keep them back.'

Khushi's cute post doesn't impress her sister at all, and she replies, 'Pls put shorts back in my cupboard.'

This is, of course, what sister love is all about! :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda impresses with his rugged, powerful look from his upcoming film, Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'But the face is only the hearts portrait,' writes Mouni Roy who seems to have mastered the art of posing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Since Valentine's Day is hours away, Hansika Motwani's serving looks sweeter than a box of chocolate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane, who is enjoying his film Sanam Teri Kasam's success after its re-release, wants to know what kind of film should be his next.

Any suggestions?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Never Have I Ever fame meets childhood idol Jyotika.

'Met the iconic @jyotika (she built my childhood) and travelled around India making all the animal friends,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aisha Sharma/Instagram

Aisha Sharma's Bali holiday is all about slow mornings, soft rituals and being at peace with herself.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Shweta Tiwari embraces the sunny side of life!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystal D'Souza/Instagram

Krystal D'Souza looks summer ready in her little white dress as she vacays in Goa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhury/Instagram

Posting about her fitness journey, actress Tridha Choudhury says, 'The Purest form of love that I feel now is for my 'most authentic self'.

'In a 'Sea of Lost souls' who seem to be drowning in woes and suffering, go to the very bottom ... feel it deeply and come to the surface feeling renewed and alive.'