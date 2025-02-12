10 Ways To Spice Up Your V-Day Look

Planning your look for Valentine's Day can be daunting. But if you are looking for easy hacks to amp up your fashion game, worry not!

Namrata Thakker gives you some tips from these gorgeous B-town ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shows us how funky, colourful oxidised jewellery works wonders to elevate your otherwise understated ensemble.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The easiest and quickest way to spruce up your V-Day look is by simply flaunting that statement red lip colour.

See how Alia Bhatt enhances her hot pink dress with those lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

A cute, flirty hairstyle will make you look just as stylish.

Katrina Kaif's messy pony is definitely the answer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Wearing red on Valentine's Day may be the norm but it's better to go the unconventional way.

Take a cue from Disha Patani and don a LBD with just a hint of red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

If you want to wear something feminine and delicate, opt for a lacy floral maxi dress like Khushi Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

But if you're not into fashion, an embroidered shirt is comfy yet chic. You can thank Karishma Tanna later.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Don't forget to play with your eyes if you want to amp up your V-Day avatar.

You can pick either a shimmery eyeshadow or winged eyeliner or both!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Climb into a pair of red hot stilettos to look as fab as Kareena Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Even a cool pair of red sneakers can add the right amount of drama to your look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

And if dressing up is too much of an hassle for you, just pick up a statement red purse to create an impression.