Cyrus Exits Bigg Boss 2. Here's Why

Cyrus Broacha has exited Bigg Boss OTT 2 due to a medical emergency in the family.

In a recent episode, Cyrus had said he could not deal with the pressure of being inside the house and urged Bigg Boss and the host Salman Khan to allow him to exit the reality show. However, Salman said he cannot allow him to leave the show.

'I know Cyrus, it's just another four to five weeks and the entire nation is watching you,' Salman had said.

'Listen bro, I cannot get you out of this place. If I get you out, then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can't because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work, bro.

'I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed.

'It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies.'

On a recent episode, Cyrus was informed about the family emergency by Bigg Boss and it was announced that he has been allowed to leave the show.

The announcement made the other contestants emotional.

Meanwhile, the nomination task is also taking place in the house. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated and face the challenge of surviving the eviction.