OTT Goodies This Week

From fantasy to football, OTT is beaming with all kinds of goodies this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

Ronja the Robber's Daughter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Swedish (with subtitles)

Astrid Lindgren's beloved children's fantasy comes to life in yet another adaptation, drawing attention to a robber's daughter's friends and foes inside an enchanted forest.

Premalu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Opposites attracts in Hyderabad as Premalu's charming rom-com of reality versus expectations unravels between a slacker and idealist.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Comic chat host Kapil Sharma and company's latest gig for Netflix has them do what they do best -- make jokes around and about the rich and famous.

Patna Shuklla

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

A fledgling lawyer unearths an examination scam while ruffling a few influential feathers in her fight for justice in the Raveena Tandon-led courtroom drama.

A Gentleman in Moscow

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Inspired by Amor Towles' novel of the same name, the limited series starring Ewan McGregor documents the experiences of a Russian aristocrat placed under house arrest inside a hotel for 30 years.

Inspector Rishi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A cynical cop and his aides investigate the murders and murky mystery surrounding an old village and its creepy belief in the power of a deadly forest spirit.

Next Goal Wins

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Taika Waititi adapts a 2014 documentary into a feature drama telling the underdog tale of a Dutch American football coach assigned the task of transforming a subpar American Samoan team into a force of nature.

The Believers

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Thai (with subtitles)

To pay off their mounting debts, a troika of start-up entrepreneurs exploit people's religious beliefs in a brand new Thai Web series.

Renegade Nell

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

History and fantasy collide in eight episodes of Renegade Nell's 18th century British adventure when a falsely implicated young woman becomes a feared outlaw.

Madu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A 12-year-old Nigerian ballet dancer's journey to viral video fame gets the documentary treatment.

The Baxters

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The everyday lives of a senior couple and their five adult kids forms the focus of the family drama based on Karen Kingsbury's bestselling books.

The Beautiful Game

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

If you cared for Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, check out Bill Nighy doing his bit of the same as he heart-warmingly guides a talented team of destitute footballers to compete in an annual World Cup for the homeless.

Lover

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Prabhuram Vyas's realistic relationship drama examines a couple at the brink of breakup as insecurity and immaturity seeps in.

Rest in Peace

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Weighed down by deteriorating health and financial woes, a man has no choice but vanish into thin air to safeguard his family's interests until they meet again.