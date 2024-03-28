News
OTT Goodies This Week

OTT Goodies This Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 28, 2024 10:09 IST
From fantasy to football, OTT is beaming with all kinds of goodies this week. Sukanya Verma lists her recommendations.

 

Ronja the Robber's Daughter
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Swedish (with subtitles)

Astrid Lindgren's beloved children's fantasy comes to life in yet another adaptation, drawing attention to a robber's daughter's friends and foes inside an enchanted forest.

 

Premalu
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Opposites attracts in Hyderabad as Premalu's charming rom-com of reality versus expectations unravels between a slacker and idealist.

 

The Great Indian Kapil Show
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Comic chat host Kapil Sharma and company's latest gig for Netflix has them do what they do best -- make jokes around and about the rich and famous.

 

Patna Shuklla
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi

A fledgling lawyer unearths an examination scam while ruffling a few influential feathers in her fight for justice in the Raveena Tandon-led courtroom drama.

 

A Gentleman in Moscow
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: English

Inspired by Amor Towles' novel of the same name, the limited series starring Ewan McGregor documents the experiences of a Russian aristocrat placed under house arrest inside a hotel for 30 years.

 

Inspector Rishi
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A cynical cop and his aides investigate the murders and murky mystery surrounding an old village and its creepy belief in the power of a deadly forest spirit.

 

Next Goal Wins
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

Taika Waititi adapts a 2014 documentary into a feature drama telling the underdog tale of a Dutch American football coach assigned the task of transforming a subpar American Samoan team into a force of nature.

 

The Believers
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Thai (with subtitles)

To pay off their mounting debts, a troika of start-up entrepreneurs exploit people's religious beliefs in a brand new Thai Web series.

 

Renegade Nell
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

History and fantasy collide in eight episodes of Renegade Nell's 18th century British adventure when a falsely implicated young woman becomes a feared outlaw.

 

Madu
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

A 12-year-old Nigerian ballet dancer's journey to viral video fame gets the documentary treatment.

 

The Baxters
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

The everyday lives of a senior couple and their five adult kids forms the focus of the family drama based on Karen Kingsbury's bestselling books.

 

The Beautiful Game
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

If you cared for Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, check out Bill Nighy doing his bit of the same as he heart-warmingly guides a talented team of destitute footballers to compete in an annual World Cup for the homeless.

 

Lover
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Prabhuram Vyas's realistic relationship drama examines a couple at the brink of breakup as insecurity and immaturity seeps in.

 

Rest in Peace
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Weighed down by deteriorating health and financial woes, a man has no choice but vanish into thin air to safeguard his family's interests until they meet again.

SUKANYA VERMA
