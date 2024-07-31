Coming Up On OTT This August

With the rains pouring down on us, August offers yet another reason to stay home!

It's going to be an busy month for digital releases on OTT, thanks to the national holiday of Independence Day as well as the arrival of the festive season with Janmashtami and Rakshabandhan.

Joginder Tuteja looks at August's OTT arrivals.

Dune: Part 2

Where to watch? JioCinema

Release date: August 1

One of the biggest Hollywood hits of the year, Dune: Part 2 will release on the small screen.

The film is primarily made for the big screen, given the canvas it boasts of, along with striking cinematography, background score, costumes and sound effects.

Watch this film before you see this Indian actor make her global impact.

Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli

Where to watch?Netflix

Release date: August 2

Are you ready to peek into the life of one of India's top film-makers?

The documentary, Modern Masters: S S Rajamouli,Baahubali and RRR director conceptualised and executed his blockbusters.

Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: August 9

After Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey play a toxic married couple once again, this time, with Sunny Kaushal for company.

Expect this one to be mysterious and pulpy just like the first film, but the love story gets even messier.

Life Hill Gayi

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Release date: August 9

Siblings Divyendu Sharma and Kusha Kapila turn rivals when they are put on an inheritance race by reviving a down-in-the-dumps hotel in the hills.

Ghudchadi

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Release date: August 9

Directed by Binoy Gandhi, Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar play a couple in love who want to get married. But their parents -- played by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon -- turn out to ex lovers!

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: August 9

A remake of the Korean series Signal Gyaarah Gyaarah has three cops -- Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa -- defy the rules of time to investigate and deliver justice in a series of cold cases.

Turbo

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Release date: August 9

Turbo Jose, a jeep driver from Idukki (Mammootty) gets in trouble and is forced to relocate to Chennai, where he gets entangled with Indhu (Anjana Jayaprakash) and his best friend, Jerry (Shabareesh Varma).

Like our review says, 'While Turbo may not break new ground, it serves as a testament to Mammootty's unwavering allure, captivating audiences across generations.'

Manorathangal

Where to watch? ZEE5

Release date: August 15

A galaxy of Malayalam stars -- Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Madhoo and many more -- get together in this anthology based on short stories written by MT Vasudevan Nair. Click here for a taste of what to expect.

Emily in Paris Season 4: Part 1

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: August 15

One of the most popular Web series for family audiences, Emily In Paris is a welcome shift from the crime and drama series that otherwise populate the digital space.

The fourth season will arrive in two parts, one in August and the second in September.

Chamak: The Conclusion

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: August 16

Director Rohit Jugraj had stepped into the Punjabi music scene well with Chamak and there was a good mix of action, drama and thrills.

The concluding part of the Web series arrives with Chamak: The Conclusion, and one expects the proceedings to get more dramatic and hard-hitting.

Kalki 2898 AD

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: August 23

The biggest hit of 2024 so far, Kalki 2898 AD will enjoy its digital premiere in August.

Made for the big screen, the film has done well in Hindi as well as Telugu. Starring Amitabh Bachcham, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone, it features a lot of interesting star cameos as well.

The making of its sequel has already begun.

Only Murders in the Building: Season 4

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Release date: August 27

Only Murders in the Building has a different feel and texture to it, as compared to other crime dramas. This one, starring Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin, is accompanied by suspense and plenty of laughs.

The first three seasons are quite popular, and the stage is set for the fourth season.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime

Release date: August 29

The enigma of The Lord of the Rings continues with the second season of The Rings of Power.

The franchise has a loyal following for a few decades now, and it's only getting bigger.

Kill

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Release date: August 30

A small film that emerged as a hit, Kill has action taking centrestage.

Set in a train, the story is told in a very violent and gruesome way.