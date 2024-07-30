Hindi Movies Coming Up In August

It's a big month at the marquee.

The Independence Day holiday weekend is very popular amongst film-makers and film-goers.

August also has other festive occasions like Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami, which keep people in a joyous mood and makes the movie-watching experience better.

Joginder Tuteja lists the theatre releases in August.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Release date: August 2

After delivering a hit with Shaitaan, followed by Maidaan this year, Ajay Devgn returns to the big screen with Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

The film was originally scheduled to arrive in July but got pushed ahead to a date when multiple releases aren't eating into each other's business.

AMKDT will get two open weeks in theatres, with no major releases until August 15.

Director Neeraj Pandey, usually known for his spy thrillers, tries his hand at romance for the first time.

Tabu plays the leading lady and Jimmy Shergill has an important part.

Ulajh

Release date: August 2

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen as a doctor-turned-cricketer in Mr And Mrs Mahi. If you missed it in theatres, you can catch it on OTT.

Now, she returns in the spy thriller, Ulajh.

Playing a diplomat, Janhvi finds herself in the midst of a conspiracy that could damage the government.

She is supported by capable actors like Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew.

Aliya Basu Gayab Hai

Release date: August 9

Starring Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak and Salim Diwan, Aliya Basu Gayab Hai is directed by Preeti Singh.

When two ex-convicts abduct Aliya Basu, a rich man's daughter, for a huge ransom, the plan goes awry because one of the kidnappers has an ulterior motive.

Khel Khel Mein

Release date: August 15

Akshay Kumar returns to the big screen with Khel Khel Mein this Independence Day.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film about a group of friends stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal and Fardeen Khan.

Stree 2

Release date: August 15

One of the most awaited films of the year, Amar Kaushik's horror comedy Stree 2 may hold its own despite the heavy rush of releases on this day.

This time, Shraddha Kapoor takes on 'Sarkata', aided by Rajkummar Rao and his friends, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi.

Vedaa

Release date: August 15

John Abraham made an impact as an antagonist on Republic Day 2023 with Pathaan.

Now, he returns as the protagonist in Vedaa directed by his Batla House Director Nikkhil Advani.

Sharvani Wagh, who has impressed us with Munjya and Maharaj, has a prominent role.

Binny And Family

Release date: August 30

Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan makes her debut with this family drama, directed by Ssanjay Tripaathi and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Starring Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar, the film looks at the complicated relationships in a typical family.