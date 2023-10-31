News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » COMING UP In Theatres This November

COMING UP In Theatres This November

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
October 31, 2023 09:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Diwali always means special for the theatrical business in India.

This year has shown that big-ticket films have a ready audience for them, as seen in Pathaan and Jawan, and Salman Khan probably hopes to get lucky too.

Joginder Tuteja lists the November theatre releases.

 

Aankh Micholi
Release date: November 3

Ready for more than a year, the Abhimanyu Dasani-Mrunal Thakur starrer Aankh Micholi will finally release this month.

This one is a family comedy by Director Umesh Shukla, who has a superhit OMG - Oh My God to his credit.

The film also features Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi and Divya Dutta in key roles but surprisingly arrives with limited promotion and marketing.

 

Japan
Release date: November 10

Karthi plays the titular character, who steals Rs 200 crore worth of jewels.

A cat-and-mouse chase between him and the police, the film is directed by Raju Murugan and co-stars Anu Emmanuel and Sunil.

 

Tiger 3
Release date: November 12

The highlight of the month is Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

It has strategically chosen Sunday as the day of release to get a heady kick-start on Diwali and then take the momentum forwards in the days to follow during the holiday season.

Ek Tha Tiger was a blockbuster and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai did very well too.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Emraan Hashmi as the baddie.

 

Khichdi 2
Release date: November 17

Khichdi is one of those rare television serials that led to a feature film.

The core cast came together in Khichdi: The Movie more than a decade back in 2010 and was a fair earner.

In Khichdi 2, Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari and Jamnadas Majethia are expected to bring on more laughs.

Releasing just five days after Tiger 3, one waits to see what kind of release strategy the film has.

 

Farrey
Release date: November 24

A Salman Khan production, Farrey marks the debut of the superstar's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri.

Directed by Soumendra Padhi (who made the Netflix series Jamtara), this is a thriller and stars Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta and Prasanna Bisht.

 

Starfish
Release date: November 24

Khushalii Kumar had made her big screen debut with the thriller, Dhokha: Round D Corner a year ago.

Now she will be seen in yet another thriller, this time with an underwater setting to it. She is joined by Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna and Ehan Bhat.

 

Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam
Release date: November 24

Dhruva Natchathiram is an action spy drama starring Vikram.

The actor plays a covert operative who leads a team of elite professionals called The Basement. His sole intention is to take down terrorists.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, it also stars Ritu Varma, Radhika Sarathkumar and Simran.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
JOGINDER TUTEJA
COMMENT
Print this article
November Releases, Coming Up On OTT
November Releases, Coming Up On OTT
Hrithik, Rekha, Jackie At Whose Shaadi?
Hrithik, Rekha, Jackie At Whose Shaadi?
It's A Big Night For Rakul, Sonakshi, Kartik
It's A Big Night For Rakul, Sonakshi, Kartik
'Not counting caste is as political as counting it'
'Not counting caste is as political as counting it'
'How many of us really know our PM?'
'How many of us really know our PM?'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
'Prefer largecap to midcaps, smallcaps'
Mendis rues batting failure against Afghanistan
Mendis rues batting failure against Afghanistan

More like this

When Balki Worked With Bedi On Ghoomar

When Balki Worked With Bedi On Ghoomar

'Matthew brought so much joy to the world'

'Matthew brought so much joy to the world'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances