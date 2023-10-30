November Releases, Coming Up On OTT

Theatres may be high on Diwali celebrations, but OTT is having its private party too!

Joginder Tuteja lists November's OTT releases, and they start with a bang!

Jawan

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: November 2

The best way to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2 is to watch his -- and Bollywood's -- biggest blockbuster, Jawan, on OTT.

The treat is watching two of him romance the biggest A-listers of India: Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara.

Vijay Sethupati adds more thrills in this Atlee directorial.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story - Part 2

Where to watch? Sony LIV

Release date: November 3

We watched Abdul Karim Telgi's story unfold back in September, when the first part of Scam 2003: The Telgi Story premiered on Sony LIV.

We discovered a bright talent in its lead actor Gagandev Riar.

The only complaint was that the Web series was not shown in one go.

Now, it's time to catch Part 2 of the series, and there are good expectations from Hansal Mehta's story.

Aarya Season 3

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Release date: November 3

The first season of Aarya arrived during the pandemic, and it made many sit up and take note.

Sushmita Sen's debut in the OTT space, directed by Ram Madhvani, really worked well with the audience.

The second season arrived in 2021 and now, the third season is all set to thrill again.

'I find her to be very, very dangerous this season,' Sushmita says about her character, and we can't wait.

PI Meena

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Release date: November 3

Tanya Maniktala plays a troubled private investigator in PI Meena, where she tries to solve an unsolvable mystery.

Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya, the eight-episode show also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Jisshu Sengupta, Vinay Pathak and Zarina Wahab.

Apurva

Where to watch? Disney + Hotstar

Release date: November 15

In the times when movies are seeing a token release in theatres before arriving on OTT, it's refreshing to see Apurva opting for a digital premiere.

Tara Sutaria arrives in a never-seen-before avatar to play the titular role in this survival thriller.

While Abhishek Banerjee will be seen as a villain all over again after Paatal Lok, it will be nice to see Rajpal Yadav leave behind his comedy persona and step into a grungy avatar.

The Crown Season 6

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: November 16

The story of Queen Elizabeth II has been intriguing ever since the first season premiered in 2016.

Seven years and five seasons later, The Crown will see the first part of the final season premiere on November 16, followed by Part 2 on December 14.

The Railway Men

Where to watch? Netflix

Release date: November 18

Yash Raj Films had announced the show a while ago, and it's finally up for release.

The Railway Men explores the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The story focuses on a railway system that had a task in hand since the crucial Bhopal junction came to a standstill.

The mini-series has an exciting ensemble comprising R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil Khan.