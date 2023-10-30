'When I made bold to explain what he had to do he cut me short saying, "I know what to do. I've faced the camera before".'

IMAGE: Bishan Singh Bedi arrives to attend the launch of The Sardar of Spin on the eve of his 75th birthday at the India International Centre in New Delhi. All photographs: ANI Photo

The ever-resourceful film-maker R Balki had the rare privilege of directing cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi months before his passing on October 23, 2023.

"His spin bowling was sheer poetry: there's no other way to describe it," Balki, an avid cricket buff, tells Subhash K Jha.

"What he did with the ball on the field was just indescribably beautiful. You had to see him doing it to know what I mean.

"He was the poet on the field."

IMAGE: Bishan Singh Bedi, inarguably the greatest left-arm spinner of all time.

"Bishan Singhji was also a great humanitarian. He could never allow wrong to go unchecked," says Balki.

"As a man with a powerful voice he spoke up on issues fearlessly. He didn't care about the repercussions.

"He spoke his mind regardless of how it would affect him."

Balki worked with Angad Bedi, Bishan Singh Bedi's younger son, before he worked with the legend in Ghoomer.

"Doing the cameo in Ghoomer was a cakewalk for Bishan Singh Bediji. He was playing himself, of course.

"When I made bold to explain what he had to do he cut me short saying, 'I know what to do. I've faced the camera before'."

"He was a great rancouteur and told stories about himself effortlessly, as if it all happened yesterday.

"He always had the greatest admiration for Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. And the two families remained close friends until the very end."

IMAGE: Bishan Singh Bedi cuts a cake on his 75th birthday watched by his wife Anju, his younger children Neha and Angad.

"He had a stroke some time back. But he came to the premiere of Ghoomer and he was in good health," says Balki.

"He liked the film. Considering Ghoomer is about cricket I couldn't have hoped for a better compliment."

