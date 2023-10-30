'When I made bold to explain what he had to do he cut me short saying, "I know what to do. I've faced the camera before".'
The ever-resourceful film-maker R Balki had the rare privilege of directing cricket legend Bishan Singh Bedi months before his passing on October 23, 2023.
"His spin bowling was sheer poetry: there's no other way to describe it," Balki, an avid cricket buff, tells Subhash K Jha.
"What he did with the ball on the field was just indescribably beautiful. You had to see him doing it to know what I mean.
"He was the poet on the field."
"Bishan Singhji was also a great humanitarian. He could never allow wrong to go unchecked," says Balki.
"As a man with a powerful voice he spoke up on issues fearlessly. He didn't care about the repercussions.
"He spoke his mind regardless of how it would affect him."
Balki worked with Angad Bedi, Bishan Singh Bedi's younger son, before he worked with the legend in Ghoomer.
"Doing the cameo in Ghoomer was a cakewalk for Bishan Singh Bediji. He was playing himself, of course.
"When I made bold to explain what he had to do he cut me short saying, 'I know what to do. I've faced the camera before'."
"He was a great rancouteur and told stories about himself effortlessly, as if it all happened yesterday.
"He always had the greatest admiration for Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi. And the two families remained close friends until the very end."
"He had a stroke some time back. But he came to the premiere of Ghoomer and he was in good health," says Balki.
"He liked the film. Considering Ghoomer is about cricket I couldn't have hoped for a better compliment."
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com</