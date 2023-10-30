IMAGE: Matthew Perry arrives for the premiere of the comedy film Raising Helen in Hollywood in 2004. Photograph: Fred Prouser/Reuters

Matthew Perry's family has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers for remembering the Friends star, who died at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

He was found unresponsive in his hot tub and was believed to have drowned.

No official cause or contributing factors to his death have been established yet.

IMAGE: Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow pose backstage after Friends won the Favorite Television Comedy Series award at the People's Choice awards in Pasadena, January 12, 2003. Photograph: Adrees Latif/Reuters

'We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,' Perry's family told TMZ.

According to the publication, the Los Angeles County medical examiner will prepare an official report on the 54-year-old actor's death.

IMAGE: Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry participate in a rally to demonstrate the Screen Actors Guild's solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America in Los Angeles, November 13, 2007. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/Reuters

Perry shot to international fame with popular sitcom Friends for his portrayal of the socially awkward but amiable Chandler Bing, who used sarcasm to get by in life.

Friends Co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with the show's executive producer Kevin Bright, released a joint statement expressing their shock over the sudden demise of the actor.

'We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives,' the trio said in a statement.

IMAGE: Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc accept their award for Choice Television Comedy Series for Friends at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 4, 2002. Photograph: Fred Prouser/Reuters

They praised Perry's comedic acting abilities, highlighted throughout the show's 10-year run.

'He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us,' they wrote.

'We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment -- not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.'

IMAGE: The cast of Friends at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2002. From left are, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Besides his work on Friends, Perry's credits include films such as Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards.

In 2015, he played Oscar for a CBS reboot of The Odd Couple that aired for two seasons.

In 2021, the actor appeared on HBO Max's Friends reunion special along with Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, Schwimmer, and LeBlanc.