It's A Big Night For Rakul, Sonakshi, Kartik

The purple carpet was rolled out for the OTTplay Awards 2023.

Alia Bhatt's Darlings won the Best Film award while the Best Series award went to the Tamil series, Ayali.

The Best Director for Film award was given to Mahesh Narayanan for his Malayalam film, Ariyippu and the Best Director in Series award was shared by Raj and DK for Farzi and Pavan Sadineni for Dayaa.

Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai won the award for Best Film on True Events.

Rakul Singh won the Best Female Actor Film (Popular Choice) award for her film, Chhatriwali.

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Male Actor Film (Popular Choice) award for his thriller, Freddy.

Aditi Rao Hydari won the OTT Performer of the Year (Female) award for her performances in the period shows, Taj: Divided By Blood and Jubilee.

Rajkummar Rao won the OTT Performer of the Year (Male) award for his action series Guns & Gulabs as well as the thriller, Monica O My Darling.

Sonakshi Sinha won the Best Female Actor Series (Popular Choice) award for Dahaad.

Anil Kapoor won the Best Male Actor Series (Popular Choice) award for his turn as the evil arms dealer in The Night Manager.

Sobhita Dhulipala won the Best Female Actor Series (Editor's Choice) award for The Night Manager as well as Made in Heaven.

The Best Male Actor Series (Editor's Choice) award went to Jim Sarbh for Rocket Boys 2.

Sanya Malhotra won the Best Female Actor Film (Editor's Choice) award for Kathal along with Aishwarya Lekshmi, who won it for Ammu.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the Best Male Actor Film (Editor's Choice) award for his transgender act in Haddi.

Karishma Tanna scoops yet another award -- the Most Promising Actor on OTT (Female) award -- for Scoop.

Rana Daggubati won the Most Promising Actor on OTT (Male) for Rana Naidu.

Alaya F won the Best Debut Female (Film) for Freddy.

Babil Khan picked up the Best Debut Male in a Film award for Qala.

Chitrangda Singh won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) for the thriller, Gaslight.

Sharib Hashmi won the Best Supporting Actor Male (Male) for playing Tarla Dalal's husband in the biopic, Tarla.

Wamiqa Gabi won the Versatile Performer (Female) award for her work in Modern Love Chennai and Jubilee.

Abhilash Thapliyal won the Versatile Performer (Male) award for Blurr.

Wamiqa's Jubilee co-star Aparshakti Khurana wins the Breaking the Mould award.

Mona Singh won the Best Supporting Actor Female (Series) award for playing Bulbul Johri in Made In Heaven 2.

Prosenjit Chaterjee won the Best Supporting Actor Male (Series) award for Jubilee along with Bhuvan Arora, who won it for Farzi.

Kajol won the Best Debut Female (Series) award for her lawyer outing in Suparn S Verma's The Trial. The Best Debut Male went to JD Chakravarthy for Dayaa.

Kajol's Plus One for the evening was her nephew Aaman Devgan, who will soon make his debut opposite Raveena Tandon's daughter.

