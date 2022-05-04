COMING UP IN MAY: Superheroes!

The summer may be full of blockbusters on the big screen, thanks to these big May releases.

There is a superhero, a super woman, a super solider and a super ghostbuster arriving in theatres!

Joginder Tuteja lists them out:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Release date: May 6

The biggest movie of the month is Marvel's superhero offering Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

There is a huge fan base for Marvel movies in India as seen in the blockbuster success of the Avengers franchise as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Doctor Strange is a popular Marvel character.

The distribution team has taken a good decision of opening the advance booking for the film almost a month in advance and the results are there to be seen as most of the premium properties, including IMAX, are already sold out.

The film is set to take the second biggest opening of 2022 in India after KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] and may be much ahead of even RRR [Hindi].

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Release date: May 13

What happens when a common man becomes a superhero for his family?

This is what is expected from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is about a man who protects his wife and unborn baby girl from old rituals in a village, where there is a desire for only a male child.

A social drama with a satire angle to it, this one from Yash Raj Films has been ready for a while now and has been waiting for an opportune release time.

Producer Aditya Chopra prefers that his films arrive in theatres first and he has stuck to this decision even for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bunty Aur Babli 2.

With this film, he launches Shalini Pandey (of Arjun Reddy fame) in Bollywood.

The promo is quite good and one waits to see Ranveer Singh play a common family man.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Release date: May 20

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was announced before the pandemic with Kartik Aaryan stepping into the big shoes of a super ghostbuster, a part that was made memorable by Akshay Kumar.

Instead of Priyadarshan, it is Anees Bazmee who is at the helm of affairs here and the director can do wonders with a well written comedy.

Kartik gets a chance to play a complete hero, with elements like music, romance, dance, action, drama and comedy coming into play.

Kiara Advani steps into the horror comedy zone again after Laxmii.

Dhaakad

Release date: May 20

When Dhaakad was announced, it was touted to be the biggest ever Bollywood film with a woman playing a superwoman.

Kangana Ranaut, last seen in the theatrical release Thalaivi, has been doing a series of female-centric films.

Now she will be seen as a stylish super agent, where she kills people for the sake of her country.

The visuals are promising and call for a big screen experience.

Arjun Rampal is the antagonist here. Divya Dutta plays a key role in this Razneesh Ghai directed film.

Anek

Release date: May 27

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Pre-pandemic, Ayushmann Khurranna was the toast of Bollywood as he delivered eight hits in a row: Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Then came the pandemic and his Gulabo Sitabo saw a straight-to-OTT release.

Last year, he brought Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui in theatres, but the kind of big bucks that Ayushmann's films had been collecting evaded this film.

But this may change with Anek, where Ayushmann plays a super solider, who will do everything for his country.

He reunites with his Article 15 Director Anubhav Sinha and together, they are expected to have made yet another intense drama with a lot of action.