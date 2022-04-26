The Bollywood Box Office Report Card

With the pandemic subsiding, it's raining movies at the box office.

Over Rs 500 crore (Rs 5 billion) came from Hindi films at the box office in March, and it became even better with KGF - Chapter 2.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the major films that released in theatres and how they fared at the box office.

KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 328 crore/Rs 3.28 billion (still running)

KGF - Chapter 2 (Hindi) has already crossed the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark at the box office, setting the record for the fastest triple century ever.

It even surpassed Baahubali: The Conclusion, something which once seemed impossible.

The way the Yash starrer is going, an entry into the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) club is not ruled out.

RRR (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 262.25 crore/Rs 2.6225 billion (still running)

S S Rajamouli's RRR has done very good business across languages, and globally.

While a Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) gross has already been accumulated, just the Hindi version has clocked over Rs 260 crore (Rs 2.6 billion).

The Kashmir Files

Box office collection: Rs 254 crore/Rs 2.54 billion (still running)

This film came out of nowhere and ended up a blockbuster.

Made at a budget of just Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million), Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is a rare film which started at Rs 3.55 crore (Rs 35.5 million) on its first day and marched past the Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) mark.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Box office collection: Rs 129.10 crore/Rs 1.291 billion

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film brought audiences back to the theatres.

The first big release of 2022, it surprised many when it took opening day earnings of Rs 10.50 crore (Rs 105 million).

The Alia Bhatt starrer is the biggest female centric grosser ever.

Bachchhan Paandey

Box office collection: Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million)

When it appeared that the third wave of the pandemic was on a decline, Bachchhan Paandey was the first film to announce its arrival for Holi.

It was a brave move by Akshay Kumar and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala since there was still uncertainty around theatre releases.

It's a different matter that the Farhad Samji directorial got caught in The Kashmir Files storm and did not perform at the box office.

Badhaai Do

Box office collection: Rs 20.62 crore (Rs 206.2 million)

The first theatrical release of 2022, this one deserves badhaai for being an early riser.

The Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer did not get tempted by a straight-to-OTT release. Instead, it took the theatrical route.

The collections were minimal, but at least it was a start.

Radhe Shyam (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 19.30 crore (Rs 193 million)

Despite being a big film and finding a good release, things did not work out for Radhe Shyam.

There was just no buzz around the film despite Prabhas coming up after Baahubali series and Saaho.

The result? Disaster.

Jersey

Box office collection: Rs 17 crore/Rs 170 million (still running)

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey was postponed three times before it released on April 22.

While it got good reviews, audiences seem caught up by KGF: Chapter 2, which is still running in theatres.

Attack - Part 1

Box office collection: Rs 16.03 crore (Rs 160.3 million)

Just like Bachchhan Paandey got caught in The Kashmir Files wave, John Abraham's Attack arrived right when when RRR was spinning its magic in theatres.

Though well made with a new subject and neat thrills, the film could not find an opening and so did not sustain.

The makers though have announced a second part.

Jhund

Box office collection: Rs 15.16 crore (Rs 151.6 million)

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund came close to getting a digital release in 2021.

Due to some legal issues surrounding the film, it eventually arrived in theatres this year.

The reviews were good, but audiences were not really enthralled.

Valimai (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million)

Not all South releases did well in their Hindi versions.

There was a lot of hype around the Ajith-Huma Qureshi Tamil film Valimai, but the Hindi version didn't work.