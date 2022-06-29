COMING UP In July At A Theatre Near YOU

The first half of the year saw some huge box office hits and some big misses, and Bollywood seems to have gotten the encouragement it needed.

The second half sees many more theatre releases, and it appears that business will now be as usual.

There are as many as nine Hindi movies arriving in theatres in July.

Moreover, the genres are diverse and there seems to be something for everyone.

Joginder Tuteja lists the July theatre releases.

Rocketry - The Nambi Effect

Release date: July 1

A dream that R Madhavan has been carrying for over four years now, Rocketry - The Nambi Effect tells the take of then ISRO scientist Dr S Nambi Narayan, who was wrongly accused of spying.

To begin with, Madhavan was just acting in the film and producing it.

But once he took the baton of direction too, he made it bigger and better, and also accessible internationally.

The result? He is releasing the film in as many as seven languages, setting a milestone for being a true pan-international film.

Rashtra Kavach: OM

Release date: July 1

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Roy Kapur/Instagram

For those who have loved the Baaghi series, this one seems to be a redux version for the audiences with Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead.

Not surprising since the man behind the scene is Ahmed Khan, who has been the architect of stylish action.

In Malang, Aditya showed he is capable of indulging in some raw action, and with Rashtra Kavach: OM, he is promising to go full throttle.

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter ll - Agni Pariksha

Release date: July 8

The first part of Khuda Hafiz arrived straight on OTT, but its sequel has been designed for the big screen.

Not surprising since Khuda Hafiz was a good success on OTT and it prompted Producer Kumar Mangat to take a bigger route with the sequel.

Vidyut Jammwal picks up from where he left off in the first part where he rescued his wife.

Now, he goes in search of his kidnapped daughter.

For those who want action from the man, there is a lot on offer here.

Shabaash Mithu

Release date: July 15

Shabaash Mithu is the Mithali Raj biopic.

Taapsee Pannu plays the legendary lady cricketer who retired from the game earlier this month.

Hit - The First Case

Release date: July 15

If the promo of this Rajkummar Rao starrer is any indication, Hit - The First Case has stayed true to the original Telugu version, which had done well in theatres just before the pandemic.

A crime thriller about a detective and a forensic expert investigating a murder, only to find that their own love story intertwined in many ways, this one should make for an engaging watch.

Hit has been made by the original Telugu director Sailesh Kolanu, who makes his Bollywood debut with it.

Judaa Hoke Bhi...

Release date: July 15

Vikram Bhatt is the master of horror movies and 2022 marks 20 years of his Raaz, a film that redefined horror in Indian cinema.

Judaa Hoke Bhi... has music and romance in equal proportions, with a horror angle, and one waits to see how the fear is unleashed.

The film features Akshay Oberoi and Aindrita Ray along with Meherzan Mazda.

Shamshera

Release date: July 22

The biggest film of July.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role -- as father and son -- for the first time in his first film after Sanju, the Sanjay Dutt biopic, four years ago.

Sanju himself steps in as the villain in this action drama set around the early 1800s.

Karan Malhotra, who featured Sanju in a frightening role in his earlier film Agneepath, hopes Shamshera will be a roaring success at the ticket windows and return smiles to the folks at Yash Raj, grumpy after the recent failures of Jayesh Jordar and Samrat Prithviraj.

Vikrant Rona (Hindi)

Release date: July 28

An import from the Kannada film industry, this adventure action affair stars Sudeep in the lead.

The actor is not new to Hindi film audiences as he has done different roles in Bollywood for more than a decade. His last big part was in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3.

Jacqueline Fernandez is the leading lady and Vikrant Rona has been designed as a pan-India film.

Ek Villain Returns

Release date: July 29

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

July will conclude with Ek Villain Returns.

When Ek Villain arrived in 2014, it had stunned trade analysts by taking a blockbuster opening of Rs 16.70 crore (Rs 167 million) and then hitting a century with a lifetime earnings of Rs 106 crore (Rs 1.06 billion).

The sequel has a new star cast: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Mohit Suri, it should boast of an excellent soundtrack too.