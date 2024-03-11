News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Cillian Murphy Dedicates His Oscar To...

Cillian Murphy Dedicates His Oscar To...

Source: ANI
March 11, 2024 10:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cillian Murphy wins the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Accepting his Best Actor Oscar for the biopic Oppenheimer, Irish actor Cillian Murphy gave a shout-out to his homeland, saying, 'I'm a very proud Irishman standing here tonight.'

'I am little overwhelmed. Thank you to the Academy, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas. It's been the wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey you've taken me on for the last 20 years; I owe you more than I can say.'

To the cast and crew, he added, 'Every single crew member, every single cast member of Oppenheimer you guys carried me through.

'All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys, truly,' he said.

'I want to thank my incredible team, big shout-out to Craig Franky, Brendan Murphy, Mary Murphy, my two boys Malachy and Aran who are sitting up there.'

In closing, Murphy added, 'We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I'd really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.'

 

IMAGE: Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor for Oppenheimer. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Murphy won over Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

Earlier, Murphy won the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer at the BAFTA Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Oscars 2024: Charlize Theron Goes For Silver
Oscars 2024: Charlize Theron Goes For Silver
Oscars 2024: Meet The Winners!
Oscars 2024: Meet The Winners!
The Song That Made Everyone Cry At The Oscars
The Song That Made Everyone Cry At The Oscars
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
'Engineering marvel' Mumbai coastal road inaugurated
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
Top 10 Moments From Oscars 2024
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
SEBI Sees Sharp Rise In Complaints, Here's Why
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs
Plea in SC to restrain govt from appointing new ECs

More like this

Oppenheimer Review

Oppenheimer Review

Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism

Why Oppenheimer Liked Hinduism

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances