News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Childbirth was the HARDEST thing I've ever done'

'Childbirth was the HARDEST thing I've ever done'

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 12, 2023 13:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker, who welcomed her baby girl Raabiyaa on September 25, shared pictures on Instagram and thanked the team of doctors and nurses who helped her during her delivery.

'Childbirth was the HARDEST thing I've ever done.. it was also the most momentous occasion of my life!' Swara posts.

'I'm grateful to have had the expertise of the doctors, teams and medical infrastructure at @fortis_lafemme during my pregnancy and delivery.

'Thank you Dr. @meeahuja for your understanding, patience & experience and for giving us the confidence even at crucial moments where we didn't have any in ourselves. Thank you for enabling and guiding me in the throes of chaos and delivering my baby girl!

'Thank you Dr. Richa, Dr. Suman, Dr. Tripti, Dr. Alka, Dr. Gaurika, ALL the nursing staff, ultrasound staff and teams at #FortisLaFemme for your support and guidance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

She thanked the hospital staff too: 'And shout out to the Canteen staff, Pankaj Bisht, Mr. Guddu for the surprisingly delicious and nutritious food! Thanks Ms. Nikhat for the attention and care! Most importantly thank you for giving us a safe and comfortable space in those first 48 hours to bond with our newborn! Love & gratitude!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Fahad Ahmad enjoys his newborn's first hug.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara's mum Professor Ira Bhaskar is a proud grandmother.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara takes a breather after her delivery.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Daughter Raabiyaa For Swara-Fahad
Daughter Raabiyaa For Swara-Fahad
More Pix From Swara's Dream Wedding
More Pix From Swara's Dream Wedding
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album
Swara Bhasker's Wedding Album
Surprise Celebrations At '@35,000 Ft'
Surprise Celebrations At '@35,000 Ft'
'For us, this attack was like 9/11'
'For us, this attack was like 9/11'
Train tragedy: 'Suddenly, we started getting tossed'
Train tragedy: 'Suddenly, we started getting tossed'
SEE: Who Is Alaya Wooing?
SEE: Who Is Alaya Wooing?

More like this

At Swara Bhasker's Baby Shower

At Swara Bhasker's Baby Shower

Pictures From Swara Bhasker's Wedding

Pictures From Swara Bhasker's Wedding

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances