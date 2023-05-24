News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's Shannon Doing With Indiana Jones?

What's Shannon Doing With Indiana Jones?

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 24, 2023 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy BJS Productions/Instagram

Shannon K does not have a movie release yet ,but she's already making waves.

Days before her debut film Chal Zindagi releases in theatres, the young singer-actor has made her way to Cannes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy BJS Productions/Instagram

Shannon wears a blue gown by Tarik Ediz to pose against the French Riviera.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy BJS Productions/Instagram

Shannon is singer Kumar Sanu's daughter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shannon K/Instagram

Shannon first walked the red carpet when she attended the Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny premiere.

'It feels incredible, but honestly, I was super nervous to walk the Cannes red carpet! So happy to be invited for the legendary Harrison Ford's movie premiere. It feels surreal that I was posing at the same time as Mr Ford was on the carpet! You know those moments you cannot put into words but are extremely special for you? This was one of them.'

 

She wore an outfit designed by Ukrainian Designers Blanc de Blancs and Lana Marinenko.

 

Her diamond tiara represents Indian Goddesses as the power of women.

REDIFF MOVIES
