Photographs: Kind courtesy Sapna Choudhary/Instagram

After making her debut at Cannes on Friday, Haryanvi dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary took to the red carpet once again.

For her second outing, she picked a Ruby Fang knee-length white dress with a silver cape.

Sharing the pictures from the red carpet, she writes, 'Here's the second look of Red Carpet! Moments that will last a lifetime.'

Sapna is the first regional Indian artist to debut at Cannes.