Box Office: Neeyat Gets Second Place To...

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Satyaprem Ki Katha remains the first choice of theatre audiences even in its second week of release.

After staying stable in weekdays and closing Thursday at Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million), the romantic drama, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, gained momentum all over again in the second weekend.

While the Friday drop was minimal at Rs 2.85 crore (Rs 28.5 million), Saturday saw good growth with Rs 4.75 crore (Rs 47.5 million) coming in and then Sunday went past the Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) mark.

That must have been music to ears for Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Director Sameer Vidwans since it reflects how the youth have embraced the film and continuing to give it a dekko.

Currently standing at Rs 66 crore* (Rs 660 million), the film is comfortably placed to hit the Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) milestone and then some more, until Karan Johar's biggie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

IMAGE: Vidya Balan in Neeyat.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan's new release Neeyat had an opening weekend of Rs 5 crore* (Rs 50 million).

The murder mystery could have been a straight-to-OTT release, but started with a controlled theatrical arrival.

IMAGE: Patrick Wilson in Insidious: The Red Door.

The Hollywood release Insidious: The Red Door arrived on Thursday without any hype and its extended weekend stands at Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million).

A horror drama, it's the newest instalment of the Insidious franchise which is not really popular in India, hence the collections are not really surprising.

The opening day was fair at Rs 2.10 crore (Rs 21 million) and the collections primarily stayed flat right through.

IMAGE: Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

All eyes are now on the arrival of the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

A much hyped Hollywood biggie which has been in the making since the pandemic and has seen a promotional campaign lasting three years, the newest installment of one of the most popular global franchises has been suitably hyped already and will pretty much take over the screens as well as the audience attention once it arrives in theatres on July 12.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.