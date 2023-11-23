News
Bored? Bad Day? Take This Super Quiz

Bored? Bad Day? Take This Super Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 23, 2023 09:30 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from everything for a moment and play our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Sadak 2
B. Kapoor & Sons
C. Dear Zindagi
  A. Sadak 2
 
A. Bulbbul
B. Om Shanti Om
C. Katti Batti
  C. Katti Batti
 
A. Soldier
B. Aur Pyar Ho Gaya
C. Gupt
  B. Aur Pyar Ho Gaya
 
A. Darr
B. Anjaam
C. Baazigar
  C. Baazigar
 
A. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
B. Bunty Aur Babli
C. Raaz
  A. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai
 
A. Shool
B. Budhia Singh: Born to Run
C. Traffic
  B. Budhia Singh: Born to Run
 
A. Murder 3
B. Khoobsurat
C. London, Paris, New York
  A. Murder 3
 
A. Raanjhanaa
B. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
C. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
  B. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
 
A. Dil Chahta Hai
B. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
C. Dhoom 3
  A. Dil Chahta Hai
 
A. Lahore Confidential
B. Main Aur Charles
C. Masaan
  C. Masaan
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
