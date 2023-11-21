5 Reasons To Look Forward To Animal

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shot to fame with the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and its doubly successful Hindi remake, Kabir Singh.

Despite the drama's troubling tone ensuing in endless debate over its glorified misogyny, the reckless romance of its charismatic lead is now part of 'love it, hate it, cannot ignore it' lore.

Vanga's love for dysfunctional is back in his latest offering, Animal.

A deadly tale of daddy issues set against the backdrop of crime and passion, there's much curiosity surrounding one of Bollywood's most anticipated movies of 2023.

Sukanya Verma gives us five reasons to look forward to December 1 when Animal's father-son tale unleashes itself on screens.

Risk-taker Ranbir Kapoor

Shocking, scary, dark and grey -- adjectives that come to Ranbir's mind when describing his character of a disturbingly devoted son in Animal.

A far cry from the coming-of-age rom-coms he has created a niche in, his latest role challenges him to deep dive into unsettling corners of the human psyche.

Given his talent though, it can only be a good thing.

*That* Cast!

Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii, every single actor has a distinct air, acting style and attitude that brings something unique on the table.

Their combined energy -- drawing on AK-RK's bittersweet connection and Ranbir-Rashmika's crackling chemistry -- on an edgy project is something we look forward to.

What is Bobby Deol's deal?

Menace? Monster? Or mystery?

We don't know what Bobby Deol's deal in Animal is but those few fleeting seconds of his half-naked being answering the door with a mix of indignation and nonchalance suggest he’s on to something sinister, debauched and creepy.

Fast and furious action

A Korean-style corridor violence marked by bloody clashes between ferociously armed folks and quirkily masked henchmen.

A father ruthlessly slapping his son multiple times across the face.

A man and woman's turbulent expression of love thousands of kilometres above ground.

The action in Animal, both physical and emotional, screams stylish and intense in true blue Vanga style.

Vanga's volatile vision

Speaking of the devil, Vanga's warped idea of heroics and propensity for romanticising toxicity is an attribute the film-maker wears like a badge of honour.

In a raw love story, hailing a monster felt misplaced. In an ambitious action drama, it might just serve its purpose.

Let's wait and watch.