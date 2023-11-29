Will 'Telugu People' Rule India?

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with S S Rajamouli at the Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad had an 'oops' moment when Telangana Minister Malla Reddy addressed Ranbir Kapoor and said, 'Ranbirji, I want to tell you one thing. In the next five years, Telugu people will rule the entire India, Bollywood, Hollywood, everything. After one year, you will also end up shifting to Hyderabad.

'Now, Bombay has become old, Bangalore has traffic jam, so there is only one city in India and it is Hyderabad.'

Present at this moment of embarrassment were S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and many other luminaries of the Andhra and Hindi film industries.

"Ranbir likes to stay as far away from politics, especially scrambled politics," a close friend of Ranbir tells Subhash K Jha.

A source close to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wonders, "Why invite politicians to a film event? Mahesh Babu went since there was talk that he had rejected Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal when it was offered to him. He wanted to show his solidarity with the director and Ranbir Kapoor."

"The incident is a huge 'oops' moment for the Telugu film fraternity."