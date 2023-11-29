News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will 'Telugu People' Rule India?

Will 'Telugu People' Rule India?

By SUBHASH K JHA
November 29, 2023 09:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor with S S Rajamouli at the Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad had an 'oops' moment when Telangana Minister Malla Reddy addressed Ranbir Kapoor and said, 'Ranbirji, I want to tell you one thing. In the next five years, Telugu people will rule the entire India, Bollywood, Hollywood, everything. After one year, you will also end up shifting to Hyderabad.

'Now, Bombay has become old, Bangalore has traffic jam, so there is only one city in India and it is Hyderabad.'

Present at this moment of embarrassment were S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and many other luminaries of the Andhra and Hindi film industries.

 

"Ranbir likes to stay as far away from politics, especially scrambled politics," a close friend of Ranbir tells Subhash K Jha.

A source close to Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wonders, "Why invite politicians to a film event? Mahesh Babu went since there was talk that he had rejected Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal when it was offered to him. He wanted to show his solidarity with the director and Ranbir Kapoor."

"The incident is a huge 'oops' moment for the Telugu film fraternity."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
Ranbir On Why His Film Is Called Animal
Ranbir On Why His Film Is Called Animal
5 Reasons To Look Forward To Animal
5 Reasons To Look Forward To Animal
'Animal was a deliberate choice'
'Animal was a deliberate choice'
'We never lost hope': Worker rescued from tunnel
'We never lost hope': Worker rescued from tunnel
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Rescued worker tells Modi how they survived
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
Shami All Set To Take Brands By Storm
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin
How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin

More like this

10 Times Ranbir Proved He's A Risk-Taker

10 Times Ranbir Proved He's A Risk-Taker

Does India Like Violent Films?

Does India Like Violent Films?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances