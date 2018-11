November 16, 2018 11:17 IST

This is where the newlyweds go after they arrive in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh kept Bollwyood and their fans glued to their phones waiting for updates to their Italian wedding.

After the first pictures went viral, fans are eyeing the receptions in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28.

Ranveer's home in Bandra, north west Mumbai, was decked up in fairy lights awaiting the newlyweds.