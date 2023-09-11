Jawan Becomes ALL TIME Blockbuster

King is King, and that will never change.

Shah Rukh Khan has announced this loud and clear with his all-time mega blockbuster, Jawan.

Earlier this year, Pathaan had entered the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion) and turned out to be the first ever Bollywood movie to achieve this feat.

Seven months down the line, his next film Jawan does that, what with massive numbers coming in the extended four-day weekend.

After its huge opening on Thursday, it made over Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) on Saturday and breached the Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) mark on Sunday.

Even on Friday, a working day, it earned Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million), which is simply unbelievable.

As a result, the film has now netted Rs 289 crore* (Rs 2.89 billion) overall with the Hindi version making Rs 252 crore* (Rs 2.52 billion).

The rest have come from the Tamil and Telugu versions, which is also a record as never before has any Hindi film made such a massive impression in the south as well.

What has worked tremendously for the Atlee directorial is that not just have fans loved the film and critics appreciated it but even common people have lapped up the action avatar and Shah Rukh Khan's double role, especially the older version. It will take some time for the euphoria to settle down.

Jawan, also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is all set to enter the Rs 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion) today, September 11, 2023. By its third weekend, it may enter the Rs 500 Crore Club (Rs 5 billion).

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.