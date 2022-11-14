Bipasha's Colourful Maternity Style

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed Devi Basu Singh Grover into their lives over the weekend.

As we congratulate the new parents, we look back at the many fashion goals Bips gave us during her pregnancy.

From wearing bright colours to wowing ethnic looks, Namrata Thakker takes a look at Bipasha's amazing maternity style file.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha glams up for Diwali celebrations and nails the festive look in a beautiful purple sharara set featuring silver gota-patti work. Her short hair and minimal make-up compliment her attire.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Bipasha keeps it chic and comfy as she steps out in a flowy printed kaftan dress from Masaba Gupta's collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

The gorgeous mommy-to-be looks radiant as she opts for a magenta sari and teams it up with traditional gold jewellery for her godh bharai ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Wearing a pastel pink gown with cape sleeves, Bipasha makes quite a style statement at her baby shower as she poses with friend Jannat Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha's baby pink sweatshirt is definitely a winter staple and belongs in every pregnant woman's closet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bips looks cute in her yellow tie-dye outfit, which has SNUG written all over it.