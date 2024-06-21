Mirzapur 3: 'Revenge Is The Main Thing'

'Sabra ka phal meetha nahi, Mirzapur 3 hota hai.'

'With Mirzapur 3, we take the narrative to a whole new level.'

The game for the Mirzapur throne is about to get more exciting in the third season of the highly anticipated Web series.

To make the announcement of this power battle, Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Pandit had a face-off on Thursday, June 20, 2024, afternoon.

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the dreaded Kaleen Bhaiya, and Ali Fazal whose violent turn as Guddu, will power Mirzapur 3, took centre-stage at the event.

Other members of the cast -- Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Anjum Sharma, Isha Talwar, Priyanshu Painyuli and Sheeba Chadha -- were also present.

Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com brings back some interesting tidbits from the launch.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar with Nikhil Madhok, Head of Hindi Originals Prime Video, and Pankaj Tripathi.

"Wherever I go," says Co-Producer Farhan Akhtar, "people ask me only three questions: One is, What are you doing here? Second is, When will Don 3 release? And third, When will Mirzapur 3 come? So I'm very happy that the show is finally happening."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma with Ali Fazal.

Mirzapur's first season began streaming in 2018 to a critical reception, followed by Season 2 in 2020.

So what happens next? The cast mostly remained tight-lipped but Ali Fazal disclosed that his character Guddu goes to extreme ends.

"I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy, who at the essence of it all, holds his innocence despite so much corruption around him," says Ali who garnered much national attention in Mirzapur's first season before making waves overseas.

"A young boy, almost at an impressionable age, gets turned into all kinds of demons because of the circumstances in society, and he becomes what he becomes," says Ali. "So yes, it has taken a lot out of me. I will always cherish it."

The actors reveal what to expect in Season 3

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

"In the first season," says Shweta Tripathi Sharma, "Golu was a rasgulla. In the second season, she was an aag ka gola. In the third season...she is a bomb."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi with onscreen wife Rasika Duggal.

Addressing the popularity of his character Kaleen Bhaiyya, Pankaj Tripathi says, "We are just puppets, they are the masters. We only read lines that are given to us and we enact our characters to the best of our capability. If the show is successful, it is because of the fantastic team of all the creative people working on it."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Rasika, Shweta and Harshita Shekhar Gaur.

Vijay Varma gives us his spin to the story: "Revenge is the main thing."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The cast have a few laughs before they take their places for a photograph.

So what can fans expect from Season 3?

Director Gurmmeet Singh shares that the theme is "relentless" and the long wait for the show will be worth it when audiences watch it on Amazon Prime Video beginning July 5.

"We are excited as our audience who waited for three-and-a-half years for this new season," he says.

"Sabra ka phal meetha nahi, Mirzapur 3 hota hai. The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level," says Gurmmeet.