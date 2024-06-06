News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'

Source: ANI
June 06, 2024 16:31 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor is all set to make Bigg Boss OTT 'jhakkas' with his hosting stint. Yes, you read it right. AK is the new host of the reality show.

'Bigg Boss OTT and I are a dream team!' AK exclaimed. 'We're both young at heart; people often say -- jokingly -- that I'm reverse ageing, but Bigg Boss is -- seriously -- timeless.

'It feels a bit like going back to school, trying something new and exciting. Having said that, I've always approached all my projects with sincerity and a commitment to hard work and I'm going to bring that same energy (times 10!) to Bigg Boss!', he added.

'Unscripted reality has something for everyone -- laughter, drama, and surprising twists, and I can't wait to bring my own flavour to it.'

 

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream on JioCinema from Friday, June 21.

Bigg Boss OTT, a spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with Karan Johar as the host.

The reins were later handed over to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan for the second season.

