News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Why Nimrit Needs A Reality Check

Bigg Boss 16: Why Nimrit Needs A Reality Check

By NAMRATA THAKKER
December 01, 2022 10:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the first one to arrive on Bigg Boss 16 and ended becoming the first captain as well.

While she seemed like a strong personality initially, she lost the plot when she befriended Shiv Thakare.

It’s time someone gave her a reality check because Nimrit has been making all the wrong decisions since she became the captain for the second time.

Namrata Thakker explains.

 

Is this the real Nimrit?

Nimrit took on captaincy duties on Day 1 and handled the housemates without any trouble.

Salman Khan even praised Nimrit on the first weekend.

Now, in Week 9, Nimrit is lost.

She's either seen targeting Priyanka Chahar Choudhary or Archana Gautam.

She hated Soundarya Sharma until last week but now sees her as a close friend.

She listed Ms Sharma second when Bigg Boss asked to rank contestants according to their contribution to the show.

She picked Abdu for third spot, Priyanka for fourth and Sajid for fifth.

We won't even ask you to guess who she chose for the top spot!

 

Following Shiv blindly

It’s evident that Nimrit, like MC Stan and Abdu Roziq, is blindly following Shiv Thakare.

From cheating in tasks to being biased towards her friends despite being the captain, Nimrit is looking like Shiv’s puppet.

When Shiv fights, Nimrit fights.

When Shiv mocks someone, Nimrit follows suit.

Initially, she had strong opinions about everyone in the house but, now, she follows Shiv.

 

Double standards

Just few weeks ago, Nimrit hounded Archana Gautam because she was sleeping during the day.

Sajid Khan, as the captain, wasn’t able to get her to stop breaking the rules, so Shiv and Nimrit decided to teach her a lesson.

Now, we aren’t saying Nimrit was wrong but, just recently, Archana caught Nimrit sleeping during the day -- breaking the same rule even though she was now the captain. And she went right back to sleep after Archana woke her up.

Why hasn't Nimrit been pulled up by Bigg Boss for breaking the rules?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
4 Big Movies Coming To OTT In Dec
4 Big Movies Coming To OTT In Dec
'Israel's emotions are similar to ours'
'Israel's emotions are similar to ours'
Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us
Is Kriti Dating Prabhas? She Tells Us
HC bars circulation of judicial officer's sex video
HC bars circulation of judicial officer's sex video
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
G20 Presidency Is A Jackpot For Modi
Getting Laid Off? Know Your Rights
Getting Laid Off? Know Your Rights
Mexican boxer apologises to Messi after threat
Mexican boxer apologises to Messi after threat

More like this

Bigg Boss 16: Should MC Stan Be Evicted Next? VOTE

Bigg Boss 16: Should MC Stan Be Evicted Next? VOTE

Salman Khan Makes A Promise

Salman Khan Makes A Promise

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances