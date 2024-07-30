Bhumi Speaks Her Love Language

Shilpa goes for gold... Huma celebrates her birthday... Raveena holidays with daughter...
'Lipstick is my love language,' says Bhumi Pednekar.
Shilpa Shetty goes for gold at an event in Delhi.
Any guesses who this actress is?
It's Huma Qureshi, celebrating her birthday in Monaco.
Divya Khosla channels her inner Audrey Hepburn, as her jailbreak thriller Savi streams on Netflix.
Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha tour Budapest.
Soha Ali Khan finds a yoga break.
Tripti Dimri, in monochrome.
Shanaya Kapoor heads into the waters.
Shalini Panday warns, 'To anyone giving me body/weight advice in the comment section... No Thank you, I'm at my fittest.'
Sharvari starts shooting for her next project, Alpha along with Director Shiv Rawail.
'Breakfast on the patio at the beautiful Kapadia Bungalow in Alibag last week. Inhaling petrichor and coffee.... two aromas that I love! Surrounded by lush greenery and the magical sound of the rain', Zeenat Aman tells us.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com