Bhumi Speaks Her Love Language

Shilpa goes for gold... Huma celebrates her birthday... Raveena holidays with daughter...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

'Lipstick is my love language,' says Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty goes for gold at an event in Delhi.

Any guesses who this actress is?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

It's Huma Qureshi, celebrating her birthday in Monaco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Divya Khosla channels her inner Audrey Hepburn, as her jailbreak thriller Savi streams on Netflix.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon and daughter Rasha tour Budapest.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan finds a yoga break.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix/Instagram

Tripti Dimri, in monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor heads into the waters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Panday/Instagram

Shalini Panday warns, 'To anyone giving me body/weight advice in the comment section... No Thank you, I'm at my fittest.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari starts shooting for her next project, Alpha along with Director Shiv Rawail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zeenat Aman/Instagram

'Breakfast on the patio at the beautiful Kapadia Bungalow in Alibag last week. Inhaling petrichor and coffee.... two aromas that I love! Surrounded by lush greenery and the magical sound of the rain', Zeenat Aman tells us.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com