Vijay's Villain Act Wins An Award

The Times Of India Film Awards OTT Edition 2023 awards saw Bollywood's talents being acknowledged and honoured.

Sonakshi Sinha won the Acting Excellence Female and Best Female Actor Web Series award for her cop act in the thrilling series, Dahaad.

Suvinder Pal Vicky was recognised for his cop act in Kohraa while Shahid Kapoor won the Best Male Actor Web Series for Farzi.

The Debut Actor of the Year went to Agastya Nanda for The Archies and the Best Drama Series of the Year went to Jubilee.

Vijay Varma won the Acting Excellence in a Negative role for Dahaad.

He also won the Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role for his cop act in Jaane Jaan.

Wamiqa Gabbi won the Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role for the spy thriller, Khufiya.

Manoj Bajpayee won the Best Male Actor for the courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai. The film also won the Best Film of the Year and Best Director award for Apoorv Singh Karki.

The Best Female Actor for Web Film went to Kareena Kapoor Khan for the thriller, Jaane Jaan.

Babil Khan won the Acting Excellence in a Supporting Role for Male for The Railway Man while Mona Singh won the female counterpart of the award for her fascinating Bulbul in Made In Heaven Season 2.

The award for Acting Excellence in a Negative Role for a film went to Abhishek Banerjee for the film, Apurva.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com