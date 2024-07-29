Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

Producer Dinesh Vijan has worked with several film stars, and they all came together to party hard on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor ditches her red saris to party with her Stree producer.

Nimrat Kaur has worked with Vijan's Maddock Films in Dasvi and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in Vijan's romantic comedy Bhul Chuk Maaf along with Rajkummar Rao. It will be directed by Karan Sharma, who helmed Huma Qureshi's Maharani series.

Rajkummar Rao is a regular in Vijan's movies, having worked in the Stree franchise, Made In China and Roohi. Dinesh Vijan even directed him in Raabta.

Rajkummar with Stree Director Amar Kaushik and Abhishek Banerjee.

Pankaj Tripathi is also in the Stree movies.

One of the many directors to get a break at Maddock Films is Laxman Utekar who directed Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as well as in the forthcoming Chhaava, a historical drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal worked in Shiddat.

Kartik Aaryan starred in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi as well as in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, both films produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Varun Dhawan worked in Badlapur and Bhediyya, both films produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to work in an action thriller with Dinesh Vijan, which will co-star Kriti Sanon. It will be directed by Dasvi Director Tushar Jalota.

Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut in Sarzameen with Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor and Mahima Makhwana.

Abhay Verma was a part of the recent horror blockbuster Munjya.

Vijay Varma, who was seen in Murder Mubarak, had a busy weekend.

Varun Sharma worked in Arjun Patiala.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com