News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

Shraddha, Wamiqa Party With Varun, Vicky

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 29, 2024 11:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Producer Dinesh Vijan has worked with several film stars, and they all came together to party hard on his birthday.

Shraddha Kapoor ditches her red saris to party with her Stree producer.

 

Nimrat Kaur has worked with Vijan's Maddock Films in Dasvi and Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video.

 

Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in Vijan's romantic comedy Bhul Chuk Maaf along with Rajkummar Rao. It will be directed by Karan Sharma, who helmed Huma Qureshi's Maharani series.

 

Rajkummar Rao is a regular in Vijan's movies, having worked in the Stree franchise, Made In China and Roohi. Dinesh Vijan even directed him in Raabta.

 

Rajkummar with Stree Director Amar Kaushik and Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Pankaj Tripathi is also in the Stree movies.

 

One of the many directors to get a break at Maddock Films is Laxman Utekar who directed Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke as well as in the forthcoming Chhaava, a historical drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

 

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal worked in Shiddat.

 

Kartik Aaryan starred in Laxman Utekar's Luka Chuppi as well as in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, both films produced by Dinesh Vijan.

 

Varun Dhawan worked in Badlapur and Bhediyya, both films produced by Dinesh Vijan.

 

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to work in an action thriller with Dinesh Vijan, which will co-star Kriti Sanon. It will be directed by Dasvi Director Tushar Jalota.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut in Sarzameen with Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor and Mahima Makhwana.

 

Abhay Verma was a part of the recent horror blockbuster Munjya.

 

Vijay Varma, who was seen in Murder Mubarak, had a busy weekend.

 

Varun Sharma worked in Arjun Patiala.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You
Olympics Movies That Will Amaze You
Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'
Janhvi Is Not A 'Damsel In Distress'
Just Another Rainy Day in Bollywood
Just Another Rainy Day in Bollywood
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Avika Gor Wants To Embrace Fun
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Deadpool & Wolverine SUPERHIT!
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
Paris Olympics: Check out India's schedule on July 29
'Budget Is Not Serious About Jobs'
'Budget Is Not Serious About Jobs'

More like this

Exciting OTT Menu This Week

Exciting OTT Menu This Week

The Song On Taapsee's Lips

The Song On Taapsee's Lips

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances