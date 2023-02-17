Aditya Chopra's Real, Anil Kapoor's Bad

Sukanya Verma plans your OTT menu this week.

The Romantics

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Indian Matchmaking fame's Smriti Mundhra's four-part documentary celebrates the film-making legacy of Yash Chopra and son Aditya by roping in some of the biggest names in the business to discuss the YRF influence in their lives.

But its greatest USP is a face-to-face interview with the famously shy Adi.

Lost

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Yami Gautam plays a crime reporter in Kolkata investigating a Dalit theatre actor's disappearance while ruffling a few feathers of political bigwigs.

Re/Member

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on Japanese manga Karada Sagashi, things gets bloody and grisly for half-a-dozen high schoolers stuck in a horrifying time loop.

Malikappuram

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Wanting to catch a glimpse of Swami Ayyappan, a little girl and her best friend set out to Sabrimala only to bump into a mysterious helping hand along the way.

The Night Manager

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

An official adaptation of the British series starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, a hotel manager sneaks into the inner circle of a dangerous weapons dealer and his pretty trophy wife.

Cirkus

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Rohit Shetty rehashes Gulzar's Angoor to dismal box office results despite Ranveer Singhs double role and Deepika Padukone's dance number. Check out why after it drops on Netflix this week.

Salaam Venky

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Kajol plays the mom of an ailing boy in Revathi's sentimental tale inspired by Shrikant Murthy's book, The Last Hurrah.

Gaalodu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Village runaway and an affluent city girl meet and sparks fly in Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla's romantic action masala.

Big Bet Season 2

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Old Boy's Choi Min-Sik returns to play a casino legend in the Philippines gambling embroiled in a murder case in the second season of Big Bet.

Unlocked

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Stalking hits a new level of creepy after a guy discovers a woman's lost phone and uses it to keep tabs on her round the clock.

Sadha Nannu Nadipe

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A couple in love faces a setback when one of them learns they are dying from a deadly disease.

Carnival Row

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

The conflict between Faefolk and Human tyrants heats up in a brand new season of the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Web series.