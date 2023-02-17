Aditya Chopra's Real, Anil Kapoor's Bad

Sukanya Verma plans your OTT menu this week.
The Romantics
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Indian Matchmaking fame's Smriti Mundhra's four-part documentary celebrates the film-making legacy of Yash Chopra and son Aditya by roping in some of the biggest names in the business to discuss the YRF influence in their lives.
But its greatest USP is a face-to-face interview with the famously shy Adi.
Lost
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Yami Gautam plays a crime reporter in Kolkata investigating a Dalit theatre actor's disappearance while ruffling a few feathers of political bigwigs.
Re/Member
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Japanese (with subtitles)
Based on Japanese manga Karada Sagashi, things gets bloody and grisly for half-a-dozen high schoolers stuck in a horrifying time loop.
Malikappuram
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Wanting to catch a glimpse of Swami Ayyappan, a little girl and her best friend set out to Sabrimala only to bump into a mysterious helping hand along the way.
The Night Manager
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
An official adaptation of the British series starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, a hotel manager sneaks into the inner circle of a dangerous weapons dealer and his pretty trophy wife.
Cirkus
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Rohit Shetty rehashes Gulzar's Angoor to dismal box office results despite Ranveer Singhs double role and Deepika Padukone's dance number. Check out why after it drops on Netflix this week.
Salaam Venky
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Kajol plays the mom of an ailing boy in Revathi's sentimental tale inspired by Shrikant Murthy's book, The Last Hurrah.
Gaalodu
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Village runaway and an affluent city girl meet and sparks fly in Raja Sekar Reddy Pulicharla's romantic action masala.
Big Bet Season 2
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Old Boy's Choi Min-Sik returns to play a casino legend in the Philippines gambling embroiled in a murder case in the second season of Big Bet.
Unlocked
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Stalking hits a new level of creepy after a guy discovers a woman's lost phone and uses it to keep tabs on her round the clock.
Sadha Nannu Nadipe
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A couple in love faces a setback when one of them learns they are dying from a deadly disease.
Carnival Row
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
The conflict between Faefolk and Human tyrants heats up in a brand new season of the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Web series.