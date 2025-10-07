Bharti Singh Is Pregnant Again

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa/Instagram

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to welcome their second child.

The couple's first child, son Lakshya, was born in 2022.

In an Insta post, Haarsh is lovingly caressing Bharti's baby bump as she leans back into his arms.

'We are pregnant again #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon,' the couple captioned the post.

As soon as Bharti and Haarsh shared the good news, their friends extended their best wishes in the comments.

'Congratsss my girllll,' wished Parineeti Chopra, who is also pregnant with her first child.

'Congratulations!!!' singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote.

Bharti and Haarsh marked Lakshya's third birthday recently with family and friends. Fondly called Gola, the little one often features in Bharti's vlogs and social media posts.

Bharti and Haarsh wed on December 3, 2017 in Goa after dating for several years.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff