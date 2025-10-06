HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'I'm The So-Called Outsider'

'I'm The So-Called Outsider'

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 06, 2025 11:39 IST

'I belong to a middle class family of Delhi, with no contacts in the film industry of Mumbai.'

IMAGE: Lakshya in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Lakshya is enjoying the success of his new Netflix series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood, where he plays a rising movie star.

It's almost mirroring his own reality, and he tells Subhash K Jha, "I reached Mumbai with dreams, a clear goal and the objective of establishing myself as an actor, with conviction, determination, and a zidd."

 

How are you coping with the popularity of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

A surge in popularity is evidence that your work and effort are being positively recognised and accepted by the viewers who now want to follow you for even better outcomes in the future.

You did well in the past, and are reaping the fruits in the present.

I am thankful and grateful to the viewers of Ba***ds Of Bollywood who have not only appreciated but also accepted me as an actor.

IMAGE: Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

How closely did you identify with your character's struggle?

I belong to a middle class family of Delhi, with no contacts in the film industry of Mumbai.

I'm the so-called outsider, who reached Mumbai with dreams, a clear goal and the objective of establishing myself as an actor, with conviction, determination, and a strong zidd.

So is the character of Aasman in the show.

Yet, there are differences in the situations and obstacles posed to me as an individual and as the character, Aasman.

Are you flooded with offers?

I won't say there is a flood of offers, but yes, there are numerous offers available at this point, and I am grateful.

Selecting an offer is the most crucial decision now because it calls for absolute rationality and a greater responsibility.

I have a few stringent selection criteria.

IMAGE: Lakshya's next film. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakshya/Instagram

What are they?

The first is relevance.

Does it align with my needs and interests?

The second is compatibility.

Will I be able to deliver the expected outcomes? Do my core strengths enable me to justify the offer and benefit mutually?

The third is Social Acceptability.

One has to abide by the principles laid down by society, of which we are an integral part.

The fourth is Value Addition.

Does this offer add to any value and augment my life, personality, profession, and career growth?

Above all, will it add to my career longevity?

IMAGE: Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

How has your family reacted to your stardom?

They are joyous, celebrating the achievement, and feel uplifted too.

Yet, my mother, who practices Buddhism, always pays her gratitude to the universe.

They emphasise that success is an ongoing journey, not a final outcome.

They push me to set clear goals, put consistent efforts to achieve these goals, work for inner peace with a purpose that your conscience allows, and eventually, make a positive impact on others to spread joy and happiness.

SUBHASH K JHA
