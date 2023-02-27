Alia's Baby Raha To Make Her First Trip

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt /Instagram

A romantic song for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be shot in Kashmir in a 10-day schedule, beginning on March 1.

The crew has already left for Kashmir.

Karan Johar will leave for the location with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on February 28.

Alia's daughter Raha will accompany her; this will be the little girl's first journey outside Mumbai.

"Everyone is very excited about having Raha on location in Kashmir, Karan more so than the others as he hardly gets time to spend with Raha," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

After this song, the entire shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be complete.