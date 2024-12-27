Baby John Struggles At Box Office

Baby John had an ordinary opening day on Christmas with only Rs 11.25 crore (Rs 112.5 million) coming in.

The Varun Dhawan-starrer is a big film with all the trappings of a commercial masala entertainer. The promotion lasted for almost a year and it was expected to end the year with a bang.

But that hasn't quite happened.

The start was just about okay, and the collections somehow managed to have double digits.

A film of this scale and size warrants an opening day of over Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) at least, especially with the names invovled: Varun Dhawan and Producers Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jio.

Yes, there has been huge competition in the form of Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King. Still, the former is in its third week and the latter is completing its first week. Hence, one would have expected Baby John to be better.

More over, the film has a five-day extended weekend due to its Wednesday release (on a holiday), which means the big period of Friday-Sunday is still ahead of it. But what's scary is that on Thursday, the film has seen a big drop of just Rs 4.50 crore* (Rs 45 million) coming in.

With only Rs 15.75 crore* (Rs 157.5 million) in its kitty so far, Baby John is struggling even to meet the Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) mark by the time the extended weekend is through.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.