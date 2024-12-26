News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'If Pushpa Is Celebrated, Sangeet Manapmaan Must Be Watched Too'

'If Pushpa Is Celebrated, Sangeet Manapmaan Must Be Watched Too'

By MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN
December 26, 2024 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It pains me when Marathi film-makers say Marathi cinema is not getting the right platform.'

IMAGE: Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

The 2025 movie calendar is all set to roll with Marathi musical magnum opus Sangeet Manapmaan.

Ahead of the film's January 10 release, the producers unveiled the trailer in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's presence.

IMAGE: Fadnavis, Deshpande, singer and actor Aarya Ambekar, Shankar Mahadevan and others. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

"I have come for this event after spending past two days expanding the ministry, allocating portfolios, bungalows and offices to the new ministers. We, too, have our own maan apmaan (honour and dishonour), and its music echoes in media," Fadnavis quipped at the event.

WATCH: 'Sangeet Manapmaan is the celebration of Maharashtra's legacy'

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Adapted from Marathi playwright Krishnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar's 114-year-old epic play, Sangeet Manapmaan reunites Director Subodh Bhave with his Ani... Dr Kashinath Ghanekar actors Sumeet Raghavan and Vaidehi Parashurami.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Sangeet Manapmaan's opulent world: Soulful music, gorgeous visuals and authentic portrayals.

The film also stars Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, Nivedita Saraf, Shailesh Datar and features a special appearance by Amruta Khanvilkar.

IMAGE: Sumeet Raghavan, Vaidehi Parshurami, Nivedita Saraf, Amruta Khanvilkar, Archana Nipankar and Shailesh Datar. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

WATCH: Amruta Khanvilkar talks about her appearance in Sangeet Manapmaan.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Fadnavis praised Bhave and Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for their earlier musical collaboration Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

IMAGE: Subodh Bhave and Vaidehi Parshurami. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

"The play Sangeet Manapmaan has lured Marathi hearts for 114 years. It is truly delightful to see this timeless play on the silver screen," Fadnavis said, adding, "I am certainly looking forward to watching it with my wife Amruta."

IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan at the event. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

 

WATCH: Shankar Mahadevan Performs Vandan Ho Live!

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Vaidehi, who plays Bhamini in the musical love triangle, described her role as "every actress's dream."

IMAGE: Vaidehi Parshurami. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

 

WATCH: Vaidehi on playing Bhamini in Sangeet Manapmaan.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

"It is true that Marathi cinema and theatre need a proper platform. My government is willing to work towards it," Fadnavis assured the gathering.

"It pains me when Marathi film-makers come to me and say that Marathi cinema is not getting the right platform. We all need to collectively work on this issue so that classical Marathi arts reach out to everyone" the CM added.

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar, Jyoti Deshpande, Subodh Bhave, Sumeet Raghavan, Shailesh Datar, Vaidehi Parshurami, and Archana Nipankar. Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com

"If Pushpa is celebrated all over India," Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande said, "then Sangeet Manapmaan must be watched by every Indian too."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP, HITESH HARISINGHANI, HEMANTKUMAR SHIVSHARAN
COMMENT
Print this article
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
'Sangeet Manapmaan Is As Big As It Gets'
'Don't Want To Be Seen As Typical Actor'
'Don't Want To Be Seen As Typical Actor'
Step Inside Taapsee's Home
Step Inside Taapsee's Home
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
'Never Be Another Zakir Hussain'
'Never Be Another Zakir Hussain'
Jaipur crash: Death struck moments before her stop
Jaipur crash: Death struck moments before her stop
Small stocks reap big gains for investors in 2024
Small stocks reap big gains for investors in 2024
More like this
'Raj Kapoor Lost Cool Most Of The Time'
'Raj Kapoor Lost Cool Most Of The Time'
Mohd Rafi@100: 'Rafisaab Has Not Left Us'
Mohd Rafi@100: 'Rafisaab Has Not Left Us'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances