'If Pushpa Is Celebrated, Sangeet Manapmaan Must Be Watched Too'

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The 2025 movie calendar is all set to roll with Marathi musical magnum opus Sangeet Manapmaan.

Ahead of the film's January 10 release, the producers unveiled the trailer in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's presence.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Fadnavis, Deshpande, singer and actor Aarya Ambekar, Shankar Mahadevan and others.

"I have come for this event after spending past two days expanding the ministry, allocating portfolios, bungalows and offices to the new ministers. We, too, have our own maan apmaan (honour and dishonour), and its music echoes in media," Fadnavis quipped at the event.

WATCH: 'Sangeet Manapmaan is the celebration of Maharashtra's legacy'

Adapted from Marathi playwright Krishnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar's 114-year-old epic play, Sangeet Manapmaan reunites Director Subodh Bhave with his Ani... Dr Kashinath Ghanekar actors Sumeet Raghavan and Vaidehi Parashurami.

The trailer offers a glimpse into Sangeet Manapmaan's opulent world: Soulful music, gorgeous visuals and authentic portrayals.

The film also stars Upendra Limaye, Neena Kulkarni, Nivedita Saraf, Shailesh Datar and features a special appearance by Amruta Khanvilkar.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Sumeet Raghavan, Vaidehi Parshurami, Nivedita Saraf, Amruta Khanvilkar, Archana Nipankar and Shailesh Datar.

WATCH: Amruta Khanvilkar talks about her appearance in Sangeet Manapmaan.

Fadnavis praised Bhave and Composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for their earlier musical collaboration Katyar Kaljat Ghusali.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Subodh Bhave and Vaidehi Parshurami.

"The play Sangeet Manapmaan has lured Marathi hearts for 114 years. It is truly delightful to see this timeless play on the silver screen," Fadnavis said, adding, "I am certainly looking forward to watching it with my wife Amruta."

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shankar Mahadevan at the event.

WATCH: Shankar Mahadevan Performs Vandan Ho Live!

Vaidehi, who plays Bhamini in the musical love triangle, described her role as "every actress's dream."

WATCH: Vaidehi on playing Bhamini in Sangeet Manapmaan.

"It is true that Marathi cinema and theatre need a proper platform. My government is willing to work towards it," Fadnavis assured the gathering.

"It pains me when Marathi film-makers come to me and say that Marathi cinema is not getting the right platform. We all need to collectively work on this issue so that classical Marathi arts reach out to everyone" the CM added.

Photograph: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar, Jyoti Deshpande, Subodh Bhave, Sumeet Raghavan, Shailesh Datar, Vaidehi Parshurami, and Archana Nipankar.

"If Pushpa is celebrated all over India," Jio Studios President Jyoti Deshpande said, "then Sangeet Manapmaan must be watched by every Indian too."