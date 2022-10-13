News
Mahie Gill Gets Ready For Karva Chauth

Mahie Gill Gets Ready For Karva Chauth

By Rediff Movies
October 13, 2022 12:36 IST
Disha can't stop grinning... Rakul remains in birthday mood... Sophie in Turkey...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahie Gill/Instagram

Mahie Gill gets ready for Karva Chauth with a song, Sajna hai mujhe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt continues to impress us with her maternity styles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Who's got Disha Patani grinning like that?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh, who turned 32 on October 10, shares a pic of her birthday cake before she devours a piece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry holidays in Turkey, visits the Kusadasi Castle.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal shares a throwback pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan is still promoting her 'triple bonus film', Ponniyin Selvan: I.

'By end of Adipurush, I was growling'
Why The Pehla Nasha Girl Was Nervous...
Amitabh Bachchan's MAGIC MOMENTS On Screen
Kriti Is A STUNNING Modern Bride
SpiceJet plane makes emergency landing in Hyderabad
Women's Asia Cup: India crush Thailand to enter final
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' body cut into 56 pieces
