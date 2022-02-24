At Shibani-Farhan's Mehendi Ceremony

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was One Big Party.

All the ceremonies seemed seemed to include large dollops of fun!

The bride wore her mehendi differently, as did her happy groom.

Kindly click on the images for glimpses of Shibani and Farhan's mehendi ceremony, captured by photographers Sam and Ekta.

IMAGE: Shibani's colours stand out against Farhan's grey jacket.

IMAGE: It's raining flowers on the bride!

IMAGE: Shibani makes the mehendi design herself on Farhan's wrist.

IMAGE: Awww!

IMAGE: And that is Shibani's design.

IMAGE: The mehendi ceremony was held a day before the wedding at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.

IMAGE: Shibani's mother Sulabha Dandekar can't contain her emotions.

IMAGE: Her beaming sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar.

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shakes a leg with the bride.

IMAGE: Tanvi Azmi shows off her mehendi.

IMAGE: Shibani with her dear friend Rhea Chakraborty.

IMAGE: The menu included paani puri and coconut water.

IMAGE: And then she does a split!

IMAGE: Having fun with her girls.

