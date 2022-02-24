News
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Shibani-Farhan's Mehendi Ceremony

At Shibani-Farhan's Mehendi Ceremony

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: February 24, 2022 13:08 IST
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was One Big Party.

All the ceremonies seemed seemed to include large dollops of fun!

The bride wore her mehendi differently, as did her happy groom.

Kindly click on the images for glimpses of Shibani and Farhan's mehendi ceremony, captured by photographers Sam and Ekta.

 

IMAGE: Shibani's colours stand out against Farhan's grey jacket.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's raining flowers on the bride!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani makes the mehendi design herself on Farhan's wrist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Awww!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And that is Shibani's design.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The mehendi ceremony was held a day before the wedding at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani's mother Sulabha Dandekar can't contain her emotions.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her beaming sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shakes a leg with the bride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

 

IMAGE: Tanvi Azmi shows off her mehendi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shibani with her dear friend Rhea Chakraborty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The menu included paani puri and coconut water.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And then she does a split!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Having fun with her girls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

 

 

 
