At Shibani-Farhan's Mehendi Ceremony

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was One Big Party.
All the ceremonies seemed seemed to include large dollops of fun!
The bride wore her mehendi differently, as did her happy groom.
Kindly click on the images for glimpses of Shibani and Farhan's mehendi ceremony, captured by photographers Sam and Ekta.
IMAGE: Shibani's colours stand out against Farhan's grey jacket.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: It's raining flowers on the bride!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shibani makes the mehendi design herself on Farhan's wrist.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Awww!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: And that is Shibani's design.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: The mehendi ceremony was held a day before the wedding at Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar's Khandala farmhouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shibani's mother Sulabha Dandekar can't contain her emotions.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Her beaming sisters Anusha Dandekar and Apeksha Dandekar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shabana Azmi shakes a leg with the bride.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Tanvi Azmi shows off her mehendi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Shibani with her dear friend Rhea Chakraborty.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: The menu included paani puri and coconut water.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: And then she does a split!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Having fun with her girls.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram