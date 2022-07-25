At Priyanka's BIRTHDAY BASH!

Days after singer Nick Jonas shared pictures of Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday celebrations on July 18 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, comes many more pictures, this time, shared by PeeCee's actor cousin, Parineeti Chopra.
Priyanka makes a happy picture next to Nick and daughter Malti Marie.
'It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget!' Parineeti informs us.
She adds a love note to the birthday girl: 'Happy bday to the world's desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you.'
Parineeti has always been a part of Priyanka's biggest celebrations, from her wedding...
To yacht parties, these girls love to party together.
Priyanka describes the gang as 'just a girl and her birthday squad.'
'So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),' Priyanka writes.
'The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my love @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday... you really know how to love baby. I'm a lucky girl'
'I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world,' she adds.
'Here's to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed.'
Nick dances with Priyanka's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.
Pouting for the camera.
The girls get ready for a night on the town.
Nick, with the PCs.
Sharing some laughs.
The gang take a dip in the pool.
And here are all the revellers!