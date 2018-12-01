Priyanka, Nick's mehendi ceremony

December 01, 2018 22:17 IST

Priyanka and Nick look happy together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wed on Saturday, December 1, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka and Nick posted pictures on their respective Instagram feeds of their mehendi ceremony on November 29 with the same message: 'One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing'.

'An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed'.

Scenes from the mehendi ceremony:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram