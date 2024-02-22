At Jeh's Birthday Party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned three on February 21, and his parents threw a Spider-Man-themed birthday party for him and his friends.
Kareena, seen here with Saba Ali Khan, preferred to dress casually at the party.
Jeh can't get his eyes off the cake, as his father Saif steps into the frame.
Jeh's big brother Taimur arrived in his uniform, as he came straight from school.
Next to Jeh, is his maternal grandmother Babita.
Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is just as excited to see the cake while Jeh still can't get his eyes off it!
Among the many guests at the party were Jeh's adorable cousin Raha, who was twinning with her father Ranbir Kapoor.
Ranbir also escorted Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur to the party.