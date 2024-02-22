News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Jeh's Birthday Party

At Jeh's Birthday Party

Source: ANI
February 22, 2024 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor with Jeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned three on February 21, and his parents threw a Spider-Man-themed birthday party for him and his friends.

 

IMAGE: Kareena with Saba Pataudi, Saif's sister. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kareena, seen here with Saba Ali Khan, preferred to dress casually at the party.

 

IMAGE: Kareena and Saif with Jeh, Taimur and their maternal grandmother Babita. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Jeh can't get his eyes off the cake, as his father Saif steps into the frame.

Jeh's big brother Taimur arrived in his uniform, as he came straight from school.

Next to Jeh, is his maternal grandmother Babita.

IMAGE: Kareena with Jeh, his aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba and cousin Innaya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is just as excited to see the cake while Jeh still can't get his eyes off it!

Among the many guests at the party were Jeh's adorable cousin Raha, who was twinning with her father Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir also escorted Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur to the party.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?
Amitabh To Play Dashrath To Ranbir's Ram?
'Films offer you life lessons'
'Films offer you life lessons'
Deepika Enjoys A Day In Bed
Deepika Enjoys A Day In Bed
IT, auto stocks push Sensex over 500 points
IT, auto stocks push Sensex over 500 points
WPL: Focus on young Indian stars as Mumbai face Delhi
WPL: Focus on young Indian stars as Mumbai face Delhi
President Reviews Andaman Defence
President Reviews Andaman Defence
Electoral Bonds Exposes Our Weakness
Electoral Bonds Exposes Our Weakness

More like this

Jeh Turns 3!

Jeh Turns 3!

The Indian Film Making Global Waves

The Indian Film Making Global Waves

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances