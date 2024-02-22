At Jeh's Birthday Party

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor with Jeh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turned three on February 21, and his parents threw a Spider-Man-themed birthday party for him and his friends.

IMAGE: Kareena with Saba Pataudi, Saif's sister. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Kareena, seen here with Saba Ali Khan, preferred to dress casually at the party.

IMAGE: Kareena and Saif with Jeh, Taimur and their maternal grandmother Babita. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Jeh can't get his eyes off the cake, as his father Saif steps into the frame.

Jeh's big brother Taimur arrived in his uniform, as he came straight from school.

Next to Jeh, is his maternal grandmother Babita.

IMAGE: Kareena with Jeh, his aunts Soha Ali Khan and Saba and cousin Innaya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Pataudi/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya is just as excited to see the cake while Jeh still can't get his eyes off it!

Among the many guests at the party were Jeh's adorable cousin Raha, who was twinning with her father Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir also escorted Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur to the party.