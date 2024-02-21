Jeh Turns 3!

What are Bollywood stars celebrating?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's younger son Jeh turns three, and his aunts take turns to wish the child with adorable pictures.

'Happy birthday Jeh baba!!! Officially a three-nager,' wishes Soha Ali Khan.

'Let's go it's J baba's birthday,' says Karisma Kapoor.

Saba Pataudi writes, 'My Jeh Jàan turns 3! Happy Birthday my Munchkin.

1. Keep smiling and taking the world by storm!

2.Eat allllll the cake u want today!

3. And I will Always have your back my baby boy.

Love U to the moon n back!'

Farhan Akhtar wishes Shibani Dandekar on their second wedding anniversary: 'By your side .. proudly .. always. Happy anniversary @shibaniakhtar love you.'

'6 and 2 just me and you. I love you @faroutakhtar Happy anniversary,' Shibani Dandekar writes right back.

It is Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta's birthday, and the proud mom, seen here with husband Jay Mehta, their daughter and son Arjun, writes, 'A 1000 trees for my little girl Haapppyyy Bbirrtthhddayyy Jahnavi ...!!! God bless you and shower you with Love and Grace always ..!!Bbiiigggg huugggg Sweets!'

Rajkummar Rao wishes wife Patralekhaa on her birthday: 'Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strongest girl @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember you are God's favourite child. You complete me.'

Farah Khan wishes Patralekhaa too: 'Happiest birthday to my dearest @patralekhaa U R one in a Billion n i Lovvv uuuu feeding you tomorrow promise.'