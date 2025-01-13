Hansal Mehta Reviews Black Warrant: 'Captivating'

'While we've seen some standout series over the past year, few have been as captivating and binge-worthy as Black Warrant.'

IMAGE: Rahul Bhatt and Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant.

Netflix's new Web series Black Warrant, starring Zahan Kapoor and Rahul Bhatt, is already making waves.

Inspired by true events, it is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and journalist Sunetra Choudhury.

It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap review the series:

Hansal Mehta: This is more than a mere show; it's a triumph of talent

#BlackWarrant on @netflix_in revives the thrill of bingeing on a masterfully crafted long-format show. While we've seen some standout series over the past year, few have been as captivating and binge-worthy as this. This one is nothing short of a @motwayne masterclass -- and I don't say that lightly.

Showrunning without directing every episode is a monumental task, yet the tone, performances, storytelling, and engagement remain impeccably consistent and utterly riveting.

Equal applause goes to his co-creator and writer @cinema_is_forever for this stellar achievement. And let's not forget @sameern and his team for recognizing the gem this show is. Backing a non-template narrative when it could've easily been overlooked requires creative sensitivity that transcends mere executive decision-making.

Collaborating with @applausesocial truly highlights the importance of a creatively evolved and trusting studio -- something rare in today's often creatively insecure ecosystem.

IMAGE: Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant.

Here's hoping this show does the numbers it deserves and reminds us all why OTT platforms and long-format storytelling became such a dynamic medium in the first place. More power to @monika__shergill, @tanyabami, and the Netflix team!

Alright, this is turning into an essay -- but @zahankapoor, I'm so damn proud of you. What a star turn!

Also, @itsrahulbhat delivers an outstanding performance, as do @paramvircheema07 and @anurag.thakurrr. And the real MVP? The casting by @castingchhabra is in pristine form. Even the tiniest roles make you sit up and take notice, each character thoughtfully brought to life.

Hats off to the stellar cinematography by @somosahi, terrific editing by @tanyachhabria, costumes by #ShrutiKapoor, exquisite production design by @mukundgupta, and the funky, infectious music by @ajayjayanthi. All deserve their own appreciation posts for creating work that's seamless, top-tier, and never distractingly showy.

Finally, massive kudos to the co-directors @rohinraveendrannair, @ambiecka, and @arkeshajay -- rockstars, every one of you. This is more than a mere show; it's a triumph of talent. Actually, no -- this is simply a TRIUMPH. And @motwayne I'm no longer envious -- I'm in awe.

Anurag Kashyap: It's fresh, it's binge worthy

The forever re-inventive and relentless @motwayne along with @cinema_is_forever and a talented team of directors @ambiecka @rohinraveendrannair @arkeshajay has created his best work till date.

It's fresh, it's binge worthy, it redefines the prison genre and hits you hard.

Superb cinematography by @somosahi, on the point BGM by @ajayjayanthi and aided by all-round top notch performances by @itsrahulbhat @zahankapoor @paramvircheema07 @anurag.thakurrr @sidhant #totaroychowdhury and the rest pf the superb cast.

2025 has begun on a high note with BLACK WARRANT. Also an example of how the best shows and films are acquired by the streaming platform and not created by them. An honest and hard peak into life in Indian prisons set in 1980-90.

Congratulations team and congratulations @applausesocial @sameern #deepaksaigal