Karan Johar Is Dating!

Source: ANI
January 13, 2025 10:19 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar recently gave a hilarious spin to his relationship status by claiming he is 'dating Instagram'.

'I am dating Instagram! It listens to me... makes me follow my dreams and even pays some bills! What's not to love?' he posted over the weekend.

Karan has often spoken about finding a life partner.

Last Diwali, he opened up about feeling lonely despite being surrounded by people.

'Diwali ki raate, itni mulakaate, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhai, single status se kab hogi judaai,' he had posted.

 

Even on Koffee With Karan, KJo has commented on his single status on various occasions.

'My love and sex life... it is very lonely, Sam. You and I are floating in the same boat,' he had once told Samantha Ruth Prabhu when she sat on his couch.

But while he's been single for a while, Karan has played matchmaker to many filmi jodis.

Source: ANI
